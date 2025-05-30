Ancient archeological site uncovered at new housing development in Princeton

The site is likely thousands of years old

The Town of Princeton and Upper Similkameen Indian Band (USIB) will continue to work together in planning housing and other developments in the community, especially after unearthing a likely thousands-year-old site earlier last month.

In early April, builders of a new housing development, along with USIB archeologists came across layers of concrete and asphalt that had peeled back from an industrial parking lot on the west side of Princeton due to warmer, spring weather. Together, they removed the paved surface and uncovered the outlines of an ancient site with significant archeology underneath.

Samples taken from the sandy soil suggested that the site is thousands of years old and much more intact than expected. Developers are considering redesigning the subsurface work to reduce any potential impacts to the site while working alongside USIB to plan further excavation required by the BC Heritage Conservation Act. The Town of Princeton will also be monitoring the project closely in terms of changes to any building permits.

On April 16, Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne and town council met with the USIB Chief and council to talk about how to support the town and all valley residents with new housing developments that also respect protected archaeological sites.

"As local government, our role is not only to ensure building permits are properly administered but also to assist developers in clearly understanding their responsibilities, facilitating successful project completion," Coyne said. "The relationship between the Town of Princeton and USIB is foundational — when it thrives, it opens doors to greater opportunities for all who live within the Similkameen Valley."

USIB Chief Bonnie Jacobsen added that the band has an existing memorandum of understanding with Princeton which can be improved while also improving its relationship with each other.

"We are going to work together to find resources so we can better understand and map potential for archeology," she said. "We need to work together to plan for housing and growth that benefits everybody, while also recognizing the land, water and history that makes Princeton and the Whole Similkameen such a great place to live."