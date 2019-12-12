Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer. (The Canadian Press)

Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

Andrew Scheer is stepping down as a Conservative leader.

He told his caucus Thursday morning he will step down when a new leader is chosen.

He is set to address the House of Commons shortly.

The decision comes less than two months after a disappointing election result and after weeks of Conservative infighting about whether he should have a future as the head of the party.

READ MORE: Abbotsford Conservative MP declines critic role, cites Scheer's leadership

Scheer was elected as the party leader in May 2017, barely besting Maxime Bernier in the contest.

The Conservatives held the Liberals to a minority government in October but many in the party had hoped for a better result.

The Canadian Press

