Angel Flight connecting sick Kootenay kids to doctors as demand rises

Volunteer operation flying sick children from B.C.'s southeast to medical treatment in Kelowna

Nikita Elliott is well aware of the challenges in travelling from the East Kootenay to Kelowna for specialist medical appointments for her daughter, particularly during the highways network of the B.C. Interior in the winter.

However, the last trip she made earlier in February was in the skies thanks to Angel Flight East Kootenay, a volunteer-run non-profit organization that flies East Kootenay medical patients to specialist appointments in Kelowna.

It was the second time they've utilized the volunteer service after taking their first flight in November.

"The drive to Kelowna was taking about 10 hours just with frequent stops with a toddler," said Elliott. "My mother-in-law mentioned the idea of Angel Flight for the winter travel just because it's not really safe to do those long drives frequently in the winter with a toddler. I reached out not thinking that anything would come of it and they've just been so amazing and helpful."

Since last summer, Elliott's daughter has been seeing a pediatric ophthalmologist for strabismus, which is essentially a misalignment of the eyes.

Angel Flight East Kootenay is a unique service in the region as it is a completely volunteer-run service that provides direct flights mostly from Cranbrook — but can accommodate other East Kootenay locations — to Kelowna where patients can access specialists who are not based in the Kootenays.

"It was a pretty cool experience," said Elliott. "They're just so very welcoming."

Founded by Brent Bidston, a retired commercial airline pilot, the organization has grown to include a number of volunteer pilots while the organization has also purchased its own aircraft thanks to generous personal and corporate donations, as well as support from the Regional District of East Kootenay and the provincial government.

The first flight took off in 2019 and five years later, the number of flights and patients transported to Kelowna continue to grow.

In 2024, the organization flew over 1,000 patients, growing exponentially from the previous years that included 570 people in 2022 and 654 in 2023.

As a volunteer non-profit, the organization is constantly fundraising to support ongoing aircraft operational costs such as maintenance and fuel.

Anyone wishing to donate to Angel Flight East Kootenay, or to request a flight, can visit their website at angelflightek.ca