Alivia Pike, Leah Guaytt, Brenda Smith and Kristina Tkachuk in front of the TV camera after the Colin John decision. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Anger grips Duncan courtroom after man found not responsible in 2016 slashing death

Judge rules Colin John not criminally responsible in Chemainus knifing death of Derek Descoteau

Nearly seven years after the murder of Derek Descoteau in Chemainus, the man who previously pled guilty to killing him has been found not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder.

The determination on Colin John was made by Justice Lisa Warren in BC Supreme Court Tuesday in Duncan after a statement that took 2 1/2 hours to read, explaining all aspects of the decision.

There was an angry response from the crowd in the courtroom at the end. Many of those gathered to hear the decision immediately stormed out when the decision became known.

“We’re really upset,” said Descoteau’s mother Brenda Smith. “This is not the outcome we wanted. Today, we wanted justice.”

“I think the judge summarized it at the end of her decision,” said Scott Sheets, the lead of John’s defence team. “It was a difficult decision and for the family to watch.”

There’s much more on this story to come.

A sombre group after the Colin John decision in the murder of Derek Descoteau. From left: Paula Phillips, Kristina Tkachuk, Brenda Smith, Janelle Guyatt and Leah Guyatt outside the Duncan courthouse. (Photo by Don Bodger)

