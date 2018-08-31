Angling closed on two B.C. rivers because of low steelhead returns

All angling is being closed on the Thompson River as well as on portions of the Fraser River

All angling is being closed on the Thompson River below Kamloops Lake in British Columbia, as well as on portions of the Fraser River, because of low steelhead returns.

The closure will be in effect from Oct. 1, 2018, to May 31, 2019.

RELATED: Shuswap symposium unites science, First Nations perspective on salmon

The provincial government says angling will be closed on the Thompson River downstream from signs at the Kamloops Lake outlet to the confluence with Fraser River.

Angling on the Fraser River will be closed from the bridge on Highway 99 at Lillooet downstream to BC Hydro’s tail race outflow channel, and from the confluence with Thompson River downstream to the Canadian National Railway bridge.

RELATED: Thompson, Chilcotin Steelhead Trout in danger of extinction

The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada undertook an emergency assessment of Thompson and Chilcotin steelhead in February.

Both populations are being considered for listing as endangered and the committee recommended an emergency listing order under the federal Species at Risk Act.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oak Bay United Church submits development application
Next story
Landslide victims in south central Interior to get disaster financial assistance

Just Posted

Longtime Victoria cannabis activist wants to bring expertise to council table

Ted Smith: ‘Lack of affordable housing the most pressing issue in 2018 municipal election’

Oak Bay United Church submits development application

Fate of the affordable housing project will fall to new council

BC Ferries cancels four sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Spirit of Vancouver Island out of service due to incident involving a rescue boat

About 25 parents scramble for daycare after owner of Langford-location bails

Head office offering parents deposits back

Dog walker injured by bear at Matheson Lake in Metchosin

An off-leash dog engaged a bear in a scuffle

VIDEO: Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Growing the South Island: John Pendray, Pendray Farms

“I was born on a farm in Saanich down by Swan Lake 93 years ago, so I have seen a change or two”

Things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Friday Walk through the Victoria Inner Harbour this Friday and check out… Continue reading

VIDEO: Humpbacks breach so close man can smell whale breath

B.C. man says exhaling whale smelled like ‘rotten garbage’

Landslide victims in south central Interior to get disaster financial assistance

Financial assistance is available to victims in Cache Creek, Ashcroft and the Bonaparte Indian Band

Angling closed on two B.C. rivers because of low steelhead returns

All angling is being closed on the Thompson River as well as on portions of the Fraser River

Tim Hortons, franchisees in legal spat over ‘shattering’ coffee pots

Restaurant Brands International says the claims of faulty coffee pots are “false accusations”

Freeland to break from NAFTA talks to make announcement at embassy

According to the U.S. trade representative’s office there have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture

Photo of B.C. firefighter embracing deer goes viral

The photo had been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook as of Friday

Most Read