Animal rescue group reports 6-foot boa constrictor lost on Tofino beach

The Coastal Animal Rescue and Education Network is asking for the public's assistance in finding a six-foot snake lost on Mid-Chesterman Beach in Tofino. 
boaonbeach
The Coastal Animal Rescure and Education Network posted this photo to their Facebook page Monday morning asking for help locating a six-foot boa lost on a Tofino beach. CARE Network photo

Visitors to one of Vancouver Island's most popular beaches should be on the look out for a slithery sunbather. 

The Coastal Animal Rescue and Education Network is asking for the public's assistance in finding a six-foot snake lost on mid-Chesterman Beach in Tofino. 

"Apparently a six-foot boa (the snake kind) slithered away from some folks who were at mid-Chesterman. Any sightings? Please let us know so we can let the now snakeless guardian know," the Network announced in a Facebook post around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. 

Anyone who spots the animal is encouraged to reach out to the network through social media, info@coastalanimalrescue.ca or by phone at (250) 266-9663. 

The Westerly News has reached out to CARE for more information about this bizarre incident and will update this story as soon as new information comes in. 

 

 

