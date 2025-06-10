Animal rescue group reports 6-foot boa constrictor lost on Tofino beach

The Coastal Animal Rescue and Education Network is asking for the public's assistance in finding a six-foot snake lost on Mid-Chesterman Beach in Tofino.

Visitors to one of Vancouver Island's most popular beaches should be on the look out for a slithery sunbather.

"Apparently a six-foot boa (the snake kind) slithered away from some folks who were at mid-Chesterman. Any sightings? Please let us know so we can let the now snakeless guardian know," the Network announced in a Facebook post around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Anyone who spots the animal is encouraged to reach out to the network through social media, info@coastalanimalrescue.ca or by phone at (250) 266-9663.

The Westerly News has reached out to CARE for more information about this bizarre incident and will update this story as soon as new information comes in.