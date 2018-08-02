Jordan Reichart has declared his intention to run for city council in Victoria. File contributed

Animal rights activist running for Victoria council

Jordan Reichert says he wants to use ‘animal inclusive politics’

Victoria-born animal rights advocate Jordan Reichert has declared his intention to run for Victoria council in the upcoming municipal election.

Reichert is the co-founder of the Vancouver Island Vegan Association, which promotes veganism and organizes the Vegtoria Veg Fest. His also co-founder of Pets OK BC, which advocates for pet-friendly housing, and is the founder of Victoria Horse Alliance, which aims to ban horse-drawn carriages in Victoria.

He ran in the 2015 federal election for the Animal Protection Party of Canada and in the 2017 provincial election as an independent.

“In the previous elections I ran in, voters from all over the political spectrum said they would support me if I ran for municipal council. I’m here to take them up on that,” Reichert said in a statement, adding that he would operate under “animal inclusive politics.”

“It is common sense to some degree, but it is seldom considered by politicians. When we make decisions in the community, they are often made in isolation, as if only people are affected by them,” he said. “In truth, other animals are also affected by public policy, so they need representation on these issues and that is where I am bringing something new to the table.”

More information on the candidate, head to jordanreichert.ca.

