Animal rights protestors demonstrate at 2nd annual Langley rodeo

Opponents say the event ‘exploits animals for entertainment’

A demonstration by animal rights activists greeted ticket holders as the second annual Valley West Stampede rodeo got underway in Langley on Saturday, Sept. 2.

A group of eight peaceful protesters stood at the sidelines of the parking lot near the entrance to rodeo grounds, holding signs that read “Animals are not for entertainment. Change my mind” and “only bullies ride bulls.”

They also held placards that read “Don’t lie to your children. This place hurts animals,” “Animal abuse is not a sport,” and “Exploiting animals for entertainment is wrong.”

Speaking for demonstrators, organizer Paul Fader said they were affiliated with the BC SPCA and the Vancouver Humane Society, both of which have objected to rodeos.

“We’re here to express our opposition to the use of animals in entertainment. We don’t think there is a morally sound argument to justify putting animals through the kind of fear, distress, and risk of injury that they have to go through for these events,” he said.

Fader referred to a survey by the Humane Society which polled British Columbians on support for rodeos, and found the majority (37 per cent) of those polled were “strongly opposed.”

“The Ministry of Tourism in B.C. is also funding these events, so we have the majority of British Columbians who don’t want this to happen and yet, they don’t even get to participate in this decision about where their tax dollars are going to something that really only a minority of people are okay with,” Fader explained.

He said they hope to have the Langley rodeo replaced with something similar to the Cloverdale Country Fair.

“We just want to create open conversation about this issue and challenge some of people’s beliefs and values… we’re just here to get people thinking and start the conversation,” Fader said.

Sheila Hicks, president of the Valley West Stampede, disagreed with the demonstrators, saying the animals are well cared for.

“Everyone is entitled to have an opinion,” she said.

Hicks encouraged people with questions to attend the rodeo to see for themselves how the animals are treated.

“They are high performance athletes, they are bred for this – their success is our success. We want everyone happy and healthy, that’s why we have a vet on site… all weekend, and we always go the extra mile as a community in order to make sure that everyone, including the animals, are top priority,” she explained.

“If anybody has any questions, we are happy to educate,” Hicks added.

The three-day rodeo show could accommodate up to 12,000 people at the Langley Riders Society, which nearly sold out with more than 11,000 tickets sold, Hicks said.

The Labour Day weekend rodeo was held in partnership with the society, who have been staging amateur rodeo events, like the Little Britches Rodeos for kids, for more than 50 years.

Sanctioned by the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s (CPRA), the event has drawn riders from Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and Australia.

READ ALSO: CRUISE-IN 2023: Shine award winner prepares to pick a successor

IN OTHER NEWS: 2 arrested after police manhunt in Aldergrove Tuesday morning