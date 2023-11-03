Animals in distress seized from property near Nanaimo Airport

B.C. SPCA says it anticipates recommending charges after its investigation is complete

Multiple animals were removed from a property near the Nanaimo Airport after the B.C. SPCA executed a search warrant following complaints from neighbours.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, animal protection officers seized a number of dogs, cats, goats, and chickens, allegedly in distress, from the property on Adshead Road, north of Ladysmith.

READ ALSO: Fentanyl, cocaine and meth seized in Nanaimo drug bust

According to Eileen Drever, B.C. SPCA senior officer for protection and stakeholder relations, animal protection officers visited the property in response to complaints.

“As a result of that visit, a number of notices were issued to [the owner] to relieve the distress found in some of the animals. If an animal [owner] fails to relieve the distress, then the animal protection officer may have to take legal action,” she noted in an e-mail.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, she said the B.C. SPCA will be recommending charges to crown counsel once the investigation is complete.

Anyone who observes an animal in distress is asked to contact the B.C. SPCA animal helpline at 1-855-622-7722.



bailey.seymour@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter