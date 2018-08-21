Penny, a 5-year-old dog from Kamloops SPCA. (Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS)

Animals moved from B.C. Interior shelters to make way for pets displaced by wildfires

The Maple Ridge SPCA houses animals to make space for pets evacuated from B.C.’s burning interior.

  • Aug. 21, 2018 6:00 a.m.
  • News

Pets like Penny, a five-year-old, mixed-breed pit bull terrier, have made the long trip to Maple Ridge from B.C.’s Interior to free up space in other SPCA branches that are taking in animals displaced by wildfire evacuations.

Penny, along with two other dogs, two more puppies and a rabbit, are currently enjoying the hospitality of the SPCA’s Maple Ridge Community Animal Centre.

“We’re transferring them down to make room for peoples’ own pets,” said Krista Shaw, Maple Ridge branch manager.

SPCAs in the Interior are working to take in residents’ own pets from those areas during evacuation orders.

The main pet evacuation emergency centre is located in Prince George.

The SPCA has staff and volunteers on the ground to support the emergency centre and is bringing evacuation supplies to areas as they receive requests.

“The Maple Ridge SPCA is in need of people to come adopt our animals. You’ll help out the animals up north by bringing an animal into your home, and you’ll be helping the animal currently looking for a home. It opens up space to bring down more animals,” said Shaw.

Penny’s own journey with the SPCA began when her owner could no longer care for her. She was originally placed in the Kamloops SPCA and was recently transferred to Maple Ridge.

The SPCA said Penny’s friendly and sociable personality will make her a great partner for outdoor activities and lots of exercise.

Penny already knows basic commands such as “sit,” and would benefit from attending more obedience classes.

If adopting a new family member isn’t on the horizon, the Maple Ridge SPCA also accepts donations.

“You can give donations of supplies such as large and extra-large wired dog crates. That’s what we’re in desperate need for, and of course monetary donations are greatly appreciated,” added Shaw.

While Maple Ridge is not in an evacuation zone, smoke inhalation poses another concern for animals. The Lower Mainland currently has an air quality advisory due to the province’s wildfires.

The SPCA wrote on its website that warnings for humans generally apply to cats, dogs and other animals. Some warnings include avoiding vigorous exercise, and to stay cool and hydrated.

The SPCA also recommends bringing your dog outside during hours where the sun isn’t as high, such as early morning or late evening, and giving your pet access to fresh water and plenty of shade.

If interested in adopting Penny, her animal ID number is 466452 and the SPCA Maple Ridge branch can be reached at 604-463-9511.

 

Penny is a 5-year-old mixed pit bull terrier that’s looking for a forever home. (Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS)

Previous story
Multiple quakes kill at least 12 on Indonesian islands
Next story
Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha as pilgrims conduct hajj rites

Just Posted

Horses from Victoria Carriage Tours involved in second incident in three months

Witnesses: Horses veered into a parked vehicle, smashing windows, climbing onto roof with front hooves

Stolen Search and Rescue dog harness replaced by donation

Moxxii’s specialized harness was stolen at the Pet-A-Palooza festival

Seaplane flights cancelled between Victoria and Vancouver due to smoke

Harbour Air has grounded flights travelling through the Georgia Strait

First stores open in Victoria’s expanded Mayfair shopping centre

Construction project will add about 100,000 square feet of retail space and 400 parking stalls

Smoke from wildfires delivers jolt to Greater Victoria air quality

Online map collects air quality from home monitors

PHOTOS: Puppy love makes a splash at St. Ann’s Academy

Puppies stampede, dive and do yoga at Victoria’s largest outdoor pet festival

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Canada’s team chasing elusive gold medal at women’s baseball World Cup

Canada, ranked No. 2 behind Japan, opens play Wednesday against No. 10 Hong Kong

Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

James Fisher, formerly with Vancouver police department, pleaded guilty to three charges in June

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

The $4.5 billion purchase of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline second worst decision, she said

New B.C. Hydro electric car chargers launch on Vancouver Island

Fast-chargers to reduce ‘range anxiety’ for B.C. electric car drivers

‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record

Susan Simmons halted her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back because of hypothermia

Animals moved from B.C. Interior shelters to make way for pets displaced by wildfires

The Maple Ridge SPCA houses animals to make space for pets evacuated from B.C.’s burning interior.

$21.5 million medical pot plant to be built in B.C.

The facility is to be built in Princeton

Most Read