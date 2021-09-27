Green Party Leader Annamie Paul speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Green party says a planned non-confidence vote against leader Paul is off the table until at least the next general meeting of members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Green party says a planned non-confidence vote against leader Paul is off the table until at least the next general meeting of members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Annamie Paul stepping down as leader of federal Green Party

Paul came in fourth in Toronto Centre, her third failed attempt to win the riding

Annamie Paul is stepping down as leader of the Green Party of Canada.

Paul announced her resignation in Toronto this morning, a week after the federal election that saw her party’s share of the popular vote drop significantly.

Paul came in fourth in Toronto Centre, her third failed attempt to win the riding.

The party elected two candidates, including its first in Ontario – the same number of seats it held before the election.

The Greens also drew 2.3 per cent of the popular vote, less than half the 6.55 per cent they received in the previous election.

Paul overcame a bid to oust her as leader just weeks before the election, and faced an automatic leadership review following the ballot.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Green Party

Previous story
Businesses, schools and cities observing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Next story
Royal B.C. Museum brings natural history pop-up tents to Colwood

Just Posted

Victoria police officers attend an incident in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue Sept. 27. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Victoria police attending incident on Pandora Avenue

Back to school has been fraught with COVID-19 cases, with three clusters reported in Greater Victoria schools so far. (Black Press Media file photo)
3 active COVID-19 clusters in Greater Victoria schools

Members of the black-tailed deer family appear to be most severely affected by adenovirus hemorrhagic disease. (Photo - Veronika Andrews)
Fast-spreading disease baffles wildlife experts

Sidney is currently working on a plans for public washroom along its waterfront walkway. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney eyes accessibility in plans for public washroom