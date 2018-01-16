Announcement for Sooke Road improvement expected this week

Premier promising ‘preliminary’ work, with more on the way

Premier John Horgan is promising a significant announcement this week affecting safety on the Highway 14 corridor from Langford to Sooke Road.

The province has studied the corridor for more than a year.

RELATED: Premier asks for re-do on Highway 14 study

A report on the roadway, which was expected last spring and then promised again in the fall, was pushed into 2018. The reason? Horgan wanted more details and expand the study to include West Coast Road to Port Renfrew.

“Preliminary steps for safety improvements” would be announced by the end of the week, Horgan said, adding more work will be done on the corridor in the near future

“It’s an area that’s been neglected over the past number of years,” Horgan told reporters at his weekly news conference on Tuesday.

[Sooke] is the fastest growing part of Vancouver Island … and transportation infrastructure hasn’t kept pace with it.”

Residents and local politicians have waited years for improvements to Highway 14.

Both Sooke Mayor Maja Tait and Capital Regional District Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director Mike Hicks agree the biggest issues on Highway 14 are road darkness, dangerous curves, traffic loads and the lack of room for pedestrians.

The full study is expected to be released in the next two weeks, Tait said.


