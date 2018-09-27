Annual charity ride answers the question – Is it OK to wear socks with sandals?

Annual Ride for Refuge runs out of West Saanich on Saturday

It’s a West Coast debate that’s been around for decades, is it okay to wear socks with sandals?

The fashion take was made into a short video documentary as part of the social media campaign by the organizers of this year’s Ride for Refuge, the annual charity fundraising bike ride in 27 cities across Canada. The Victoria Ride for Refuge raises money for a 17 charities that support the most vulnerable people in Canada and in other parts of the world.

The ride departs from the Saanich Community Church in Royal Oak on Saturday morning but is hosted and organized by the Cridge Centre for the Family in Victoria.

Ride for Refuge’s Victoria event is on track to meet its annual average of $100,000 this year, having already surpassed $78,000 as of Wednesday afternoon, said Cridge CEO Shelley Morris.

“We have averaged $100,000 raised each year, all five years, for 17 charities,” Morris said. “It’s a phenomenal commitment of the community to support that event, to support this charities which help vulnerable people.”

The event is unique as it raises money for charities that don’t have the capacity to run events on their own, Morris added.

“Victoria such a giving community, so many people do so much and give to so many charities.”

As of Wednesday night there were 239 walkers and cyclists registered on 57 teams and $78,000 already raised, ranking Victoria seventh out of the participating events across Canada.

About 120 volunteers have also signed up, with room for more.

“Donations and volunteers often pour in at the last minute,” Morris said. Volunteers can call the Cridge at 250-384-8058 to volunteer or visit rideforrefuge.org/location/victoria to donate. The walk/ride leaves from Saanich Community Church, 4566 West Saanich Rd.

