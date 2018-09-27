Annual charity ride answers the question – Is it OK to wear socks with sandals?

Annual Ride for Refuge runs out of West Saanich on Saturday

It’s a West Coast debate that’s been around for decades, is it okay to wear socks with sandals?

The fashion take was made into a short video documentary as part of the social media campaign by the organizers of this year’s Ride for Refuge, the annual charity fundraising bike ride in 27 cities across Canada. The Victoria Ride for Refuge raises money for a 17 charities that support the most vulnerable people in Canada and in other parts of the world.

The ride departs from the Saanich Community Church in Royal Oak on Saturday morning but is hosted and organized by the Cridge Centre for the Family in Victoria.

Related: Ride for Refuge to roll through Saanich

Related: Run for Mum, Ride for Refuge

Ride for Refuge’s Victoria event is on track to meet its annual average of $100,000 this year, having already surpassed $78,000 as of Wednesday afternoon, said Cridge CEO Shelley Morris.

“We have averaged $100,000 raised each year, all five years, for 17 charities,” Morris said. “It’s a phenomenal commitment of the community to support that event, to support this charities which help vulnerable people.”

The event is unique as it raises money for charities that don’t have the capacity to run events on their own, Morris added.

“Victoria such a giving community, so many people do so much and give to so many charities.”

As of Wednesday night there were 239 walkers and cyclists registered on 57 teams and $78,000 already raised, ranking Victoria seventh out of the participating events across Canada.

About 120 volunteers have also signed up, with room for more.

“Donations and volunteers often pour in at the last minute,” Morris said. Volunteers can call the Cridge at 250-384-8058 to volunteer or visit rideforrefuge.org/location/victoria to donate. The walk/ride leaves from Saanich Community Church, 4566 West Saanich Rd.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Coffee, spouse, paycheque: What would you give up for your smartphone?
Next story
Texting is just as hurtful as face-to-face convos, says new study

Just Posted

Tent city unsure where they will go after Oct. 1 deadline

The group relies on the help of supporters outside the campground to determine their next steps

‘Set up for failure:’ Esquimalt mayor responds to Elsner report

Both Barb Desjardins and Victoria mayor Lisa Helps were co-chairs on police chief investigation

Speed-dating format spotlights Sooke candidates

Meet-and-greet with a time limit held at Sooke Community Hall

Indulge in some ‘Higher Learning’ at a Victoria dispensary

Curious about cannabis? Trees Dispensary holds three seminars at Yates Street location

Public hearing in Oak Bay cancelled after error found in heritage subdivision bylaw

A new public hearing will be called after correction is made to Blair Gowie application

Victoria man hasn’t put trash out for three years

Mr. no-trash recycles everything, even takes neighbours’ composts to public works

Vernon company bullish on global cannabis pet product potential

True Leaf building cultivation facility in Lumby and developing global brand identity

Crime Stoppers most wanted in Greater Victoria for Sept. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

135 B.C. kids stung by wasps in rolling nest while on annual Terry Fox run

Students were running along the edge of the Kamloops elementary school’s yard when the nest was disrupted.

B.C. to track ‘dirty money’ in real estate, horse racing

$100M in casino cash may only be the ‘fun money,’ David Eby says

New B.C. sex doll brothel only a ‘novelty,’ prof says

Vancouver company’s dolls more akin to ‘a very expensive fleshlight,’ according to UBC author

Texting is just as hurtful as face-to-face convos, says new study

A new study from UBC Okanagan says texting can have harmful effects.

New in-depth report sheds light on who in B.C. is dying of drug overdoses

Coroner’s report includes information such as marital status, employment status and housing situation

B.C. carbon tax now costs more than natural gas it is charged on

Price slump continues as hopes raised for LNG exports

Most Read