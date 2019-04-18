(Keri Coles/Victoria News Staff)

Another busy day for BC Ferry passengers

First sailings to and from Swartz Bay full or nearly full

It’s another busy day for passengers on BC Ferries Thursday morning.

The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay ferry scheduled for 7 a.m. was approximately 86 per cent full. The 8 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. ferries are currently sitting at about 55 per cent full, as of 7 a.m.

The Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing was full with the 8 and 9:00 a.m. sailings at around 50 per cent capacity as of 7 a.m.

For current terminal conditions visit bcferries.com.


