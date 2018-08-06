Tofino surf school (Ruth Hartnup/Flickr)

Another heat wave is heading to Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

Eastern and inland cities to reach high 20s to low 30s through the week starting Monday

Another heat wave is setting up in much of Vancouver Island, drawing a heat warning from Environment Canada.

The national forecaster said Monday temperatures are expected to reach up to 30C for inland and eastern regions of the Island, including Campbell River, Duncan, Nanoose Bay and Qualicum Beach.

Overnight minimums will also remain in the mid-teens.

READ MORE: Victoria sees no rain in July

Greater Victoria is forecast to reach into the high 20s until Thursday before slightly cooling into the lower 20s by Friday.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada anticipates Tofino to stay mid-to-low 20s through the week.

“Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building,” the heat warning reads.

Forecasters are also urging British Columbians to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle and for outdoor workers to take regularly scheduled breaks in cool places.

An image of dawn breaking over the spine of Vancouver Island from west of Nanaimo. (@johnchristophermckinley/Instagram)

VIDEO: Jason Aldean is the headliner for Sunfest country music festival 2019 in Lake Cowichan

