Another incumbent BC United MLA poised to run as Independent

West Vancouver-Capilano’s Karen Kirkpatrick re-enters race after criticizing Falcon’s withdrawal

An incumbent BC United legislative member has reversed her decision not to seek re-election and has announced she’ll run as an Independent in the riding of West Vancouver-Capilano in the upcoming provincial election.

Karin Kirkpatrick has been a vocal critic of BC United Leader Kevin Falcon’s decision last month to suspend the party’s campaign and throw support behind the B.C. Conservatives under John Rustad.

Kirkpatrick announced her retirement this year, but now says in a statement that her decision to re-enter the race comes as a direct result of Falcon’s actions, which would force middle-of-the-road voters to “swing to the left” in lieu of a centrist party.

She says members of her community told her they “don’t want to vote for an NDP government but felt deeply uncomfortable” supporting the provincial Conservatives, citing Rustad’s tolerance of what she calls “extreme views and conspiracy theorists.”

West Vancouver-Capilano has been a stronghold for the BC Liberals — the former BC United — since its formation in 1991 and was previously held by longtime MLA Ralph Sultan for almost two decades.

Kirkpatrick joins four other incumbent Opposition MLAs running as Independents, including Peace River South’s Mike Bernier, Peace River North’s Dan Davies, Prince George-Cariboo’s Coralee Oakes and Tom Shypitka in Kootenay-Rockies.