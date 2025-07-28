 Skip to content
Another wildfire burning west of Nanaimo

Out-of-control fire is about two kilometres west of last week's wildfire on Nanaimo River Road
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
An aerial photo of a wildfire burning along Nanaimo River Road, about six kilometres west of South Forks Road. (B.C. Wildfire Service image)

Another wildfire has sparked in the same area as the one last week along Nanaimo River Road.

As of Monday, July 28, the B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting that an out-of-control fire has burned through two hectares close to the Nanaimo River west of Nanaimo. There are currently four initial attack crews, a helicopter and one piece of heavy equipment responding to the fire. The fire was spotted Sunday, July 27, and the cause is undetermined.

Drive B.C. is advising motorists that Nanaimo River Road at South Forks Road is limited to single-lane alternating traffic and that they should expect delays. The fire is located close to the roadway, six kilometres west of South Forks Road.

A fire that started July 21, about two kilometres east of this week's fire, burned up three hectares before it was held by the next day.

