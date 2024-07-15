Another wildfire sparks near Merritt

The fire is lightning caused

Another wildfire has sparked near Merritt less than an hour after the Upper Jesse Creek blaze was considered to be held.

The fire near East Swakum Mountain is an estimated .009 hectares in size and is considered to be out of control.

According to BC Wildfire, this blaze was caused by a dry lightning strike which means it occurred without rain nearby.

“The cause of a wildfire is determined by professional investigations in accordance with international standards. Wildfire investigations can be complex and may take weeks or even months to complete,” stated BC Wildfire.

There are currently no evacuation orders or alerts connected to this fire.