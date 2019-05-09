Anti-abortion protesters come to B.C. Legislature

People come from B.C., Washington communities

Hundreds from around B.C. gathered at the Legislature building Thursday afternoon for the March for Life Victoria event, part of a North American anti-abortion campaign that sees speakers and participants “share their deep commitment to life.”

A number of attendees had come from Washington, the Lower Mainland and other parts of the Island, including Hugh Van Heck from Black Creek, B.C.

“It’s an important cause to be here to protect children in the womb. In nine months they are babies and they grow up to be human beings. Making a stand for the rights of these babies…is important for us to do with our time.”

A group of pro-choice protesters held vigil at the event too.

“Freedom is in the choice,” said pro-life protester Cassandra Everitt. “They say they are all about choice and freedom, but they are the opposite. If they were about choice and freedom then they would want people to have the choice if they want to give birth or not.

Protecting birth does not protect life, based on the amount of children in foster care and the amount of people living in poverty.”

