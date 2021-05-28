Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Brentwood Bay resident Lachlan Palmer takes his message protesting old-growth logging to Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford. (Rick Stiebe/News Staff)Brentwood Bay resident Lachlan Palmer takes his message protesting old-growth logging to Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford. (Rick Stiebe/News Staff)
Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

People of all ages and backgrounds took their protest to the premier’s doorstep.

Several hundred people gathered outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford Friday to decry the provincial government’s decision to allow the logging of old-growth trees at Fairy Creek. The group later marched along Goldstream Avenue to the West Shore RCMP detachment, with many people in vehicles along the way honking and waving in support.

Many seniors and children, some carrying signs, joined protesters from Trees for Tomorrow, a youth-led organization, and climate activists with Our Earth Our Future in listening to speakers and drumming dedicated to protecting old-growth forests.

Brentwood Bay resident Lachlan Palmer carried a cut from a tree at Bugaboo Creek that bore the message, “this tree should be living.”

Palmer, a pipe-fitter by trade, said he would have liked to have joined the protest in Port Renfrew today but his schedule wouldn’t allow that.

“The trees are worth more standing,” he said. “It’s a beautiful area, and it’s also very important to local First Nations. We’re not anti-industry or against logging. There are lots of trees on the Island that can be logged. We’re just asking that they protect the old-growth trees in an intact watershed, the last of its kind.”

ALSO READ: 6 more arrests Thursday at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Previous story
Northbound fast lane closed near Malahat, delays expected after crash in Mill Bay
Next story
Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Protestors of all ages march through Langford

Victoria police arrested two men after two separate knife-point robberies at Douglas Street convenience stores within 15 hours of each other. (Black Press Media file photo)
Two knife-point robberies within 15 hours at Douglas Street convenience stores

Victoria police arrested two men after the Thursday, Friday robberies

Several boats in violation of a North Saanich order remain moored off Lillian Hoffar Park almost two months month after the municipality had told them to sail off. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Boats off North Saanich park remain moored weeks after eviction notice issued

Deadline to leave passed on April 28 after issuance of notice on April 6

Estevan Avenue near the Old Farm Market is slated to get a loading zone after resident complaints of commercial vehicles causing concerns. (Google Earth)
Safety concerns spur Oak Bay to add loading zone next to Estevan market

Signage, paint planned to designate truck parking area near Cadboro Bay Road

The northbound fast lane of Malahat Drive in Mill Bay is closed as crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon crash involving at least three vehicles and left a truck tipped on its side. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Northbound fast lane closed near Malahat, delays expected after crash in Mill Bay

Emergency crews are on scene at the intersection of Malahat Drive and Deloume Road

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey killer who shot his mom in the head with shotgun to serve 18 years before parole eligibility

Nathanael Forshaw will be eligible to apply for parole on Oct. 4, 2037

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated

292 people in hospital, two deaths, one new care home outbreak

Lynnae Erick and her daugher. (Lynnae Erick/Facebook)
Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Lynnae Erick died a week after her COVID jab, eliciting false claims the vaccine was responsible

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Two suspects are in custody after police dogs helped track them down between Tofino and Ucluelet on May 28. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP call in the dogs to help nab suspects in gas station ATM theft in Tofino

Police say pair of individuals located hiding in the bush

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Jaya Bremer who works for the City of Langford in emergency management, left, receives her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic at the Eagle Ridge Centre. (Anne-Marie Sorvin/Distributed Multimedia Services Island Health)
Vancouver Island hits half a million first doses of vaccine

Island Health says community clinics up to about 9,000 doses per day

A group of poets has collaborated on a new work: All the Elements – Seven Poets from Sooke. (Pixabay.com)
Sooke Writer’s Collective launches book of poetry

All the Elements chapbook a positive outcome of pandemic

Most Read