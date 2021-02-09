Anti-masker accused of threatening employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police

Officers say they found the suspect trying to break into a compound later that night

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police arrested a 28-year-old who allegedly wouldn’t donn a mask after being asked to by a store employee.

It happened inside a Robson Street grocery shop Friday.

A 20-year-old staffer noticed the suspect inside the store at around 5 p.m. He asked him to mask-up.

Police said the man was angered by his request and threatened to assault the staff member.

The suspect swiped an apple on his way out of the store but was followed outside by the staff member. After being confronted, he pulled a baton on the 20-year-old and charged at him before fleeing.

Officers caught the suspect later that night allegedly attempting to break into a compound in a mall parkade, said Cpl. Tania Visintin of the Vancouver Police Department.

The suspect is now facing charges including robbery and break and enter, confirmed Visintin.



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

theftVancouver Police