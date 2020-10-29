Anti-Semitic, hate-based graffiti found in Esquimalt park

Patrol officers from VicPD’s Esquimalt division responded to a call about hateful graffiti in Macaulay Park Wednesday evening. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are looking for suspects behind hate graffiti discovered in an Esquimalt park Wednesday evening.

Just before 7 p.m. On Oct. 28 a person discovered fresh graffiti in Macaulay Point Park in the 300-block of Clifton Terrace. That person found graffiti on a number of signs and structures in the park, depicting anti-Semitic and other hateful content.

Esquimalt division patrol officers were called to the scene and the incident is now under investigation by VicPD Hate Crimes and Graffiti investigators.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and use extension one to reach the report desk. To report information anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

