Royal Roads University president Philip Steenkamp said they are aware of hateful graffiti spray-painted in an area of the forest surrounding the campus. The graffiti in question includes anti-Semitic content and a racial slur towards Black people. (Black Press Media file photo)

Anti-Semitic, hateful graffiti spotted in forest near Royal Roads University

Royal Roads working with West Shore RCMP to remove graffiti “as soon as possible”

Hateful graffiti, including anti-Semitic content and a Black racial slur, recently discovered in the forest surrounding the campus in Colwood has been confirmed by Royal Roads University.

“We have zero tolerance for this on our campus or in our community,” said president Philip Steenkamp. “At Royal Roads we stand against all forms of hate and we denounce racism in all its ugly forms.”

On Friday, racist graffiti was spotted at a construction site near West Shore Parkway and Constellation Avenue in Langford.

Anyone with information on recent graffiti cases can call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

