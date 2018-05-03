Truck hauls material across temporary bridge built across the Peace River for construction of the Site C dam, January 2017. /BC HYDRO

Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC

Opponents want to use law that repealed HST to stop dam construction

Elections B.C. has approved an application to try to stop the Site C dam construction project using the province’s recall and initiative law.

The petitioner is identified as Ion Delsol Moruso, a Cowichan Valley resident who was among those signing a letter to Premier John Horgan in February opposing the dam. The petition is to be issued in July, giving organizers 90 days to collect signatures of at least 10 per cent of registered voters in each of B.C.’s 87 electoral districts.

The law has only been used successfully once, to force the cancellation of the harmonized sales tax in 2010.

Horgan reluctantly approved the continued construction of Site C in December, two years into the project to build a third dam on the Peace River.

Previous story
Rental-only zones in B.C. could result in lower land prices: experts
Next story
Tax time on the Saanich Peninsula

Just Posted

UPDATE: Utility pole down closes busy Victoria/Saanich intersection, thousands without power

Uncertain what caused pole to topple, but wires down and Hydro on scene.

Tax time on the Saanich Peninsula

Check out some hints about your tax bill in 2018

Victoria teen suffers ‘life-altering injuries’ after suspects steal longboard, attack him

Police are looking for two teen suspects, as well as a man who offered to help the victim

Catch a new age vibe with Deva Premal

Song and spirituality come together with live performance at UVic on May 18

Ex-journalist and civil servant’s debut novel exposes daily comedy of political life

Sidney and Peninsula Literary Festival fundraiser on May 11

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

Tapping out: B.C. Morse Telegraph Club says goodbye to an era

Club signals its end as elderly telegraphers consign it to history

Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC

Opponents want to use law that repealed HST to stop dam construction

VIDEO: New night vision goggles on B.C. air ambulances could help save lives

$1.7-million investment will eventually outfit all four Helijet helicopters

Vancouver Island woman expecting twins goes into labour on highway

Vehicle pulled over for speeding in Crofton

Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park

The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing a year ago

B.C. business leaders reach out to Alberta

‘Federation flight’ to Edmonton to focus on pipeline, investment confidence

Rental-only zones in B.C. could result in lower land prices: experts

Older properties in areas are slated for higher density are attractive to buyers who want to profit

VIDEO: Protesters occupy Kinder Morgan drill in Delta

Two women climbed on the tunnel boring machine just before dawn on May 3

Most Read