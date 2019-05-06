Anti-SOGI speaker allegedly presses criminal charges against school trustee Ryan Painter

Protesters and counter-protestors share their polarizing views on the contentious SOGI 123 curriculum at the B.C. Legislature. (Keri Coles/News Staff) Protesters and counter-protestors share their polarizing views on the contentious SOGI 123 curriculum at the B.C. Legislature. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

A press release sent out Monday morning states that transgender speaker and political critic Jenn Smith plans to press criminal charges against Greater Victoria School Trustee, Ryan Painter.

In the release Smith states comments made by Painter at the SOGI 123 protests on May 2 at Windsor Pavilion in Oak Bay were allegedly “false and defamatory” putting “everybody in attendance in danger.”

Black Press has not been able to confirm the charges as of yet.

Smith hosted an event called The Erosion of Freedom on Thursday evening to protest SOGI 123 (sexual orientation and gender identity) resources taught in B.C. schools. Victoria was the event’s final Vancouver Island stop after hosting in Campbell River, Duncan and Nanaimo.

“What was coming here to Victoria was something that was not safe, and it was creating a lot of fear,” Painter said on the night of the rally. “And I wanted to create a space of love, a space of inclusion and a space of hope, which is what we’ve done here tonight.”

Hundreds of LGBTQ allies and supporters showed their support, chanting loudly to drown out the speakers inside. Attendees and organizers railed back at protesters, claiming their right to freedom of speech was under attack.

The night ended with Oak Bay Police shutting down the event as arguments escalated to a point of pushing and shoving.