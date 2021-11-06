A small group of anti-vaxxers pushed their way past security and into a Chilliwack Giants football game at Townsend Park on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Submitted)

Anti-vaxxers push past security to watch B.C. minor football game

Group did not show proof of vaccination, despite provincial requirements for outdoor events

A small group of anti-vaxxers forced their way into a minor football game in Chilliwack on Saturday.

The incident happened during a Chilliwack Giants Minor Football Association game at Townsend Park in Chilliwack around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Provincial requirements state that in the Fraser East region proof of vaccination is required to attend outdoor events of more than 50 people.

Security was checking vaccination statuses at the entrance. According to a bystander, things got “heated” when the group of about a dozen people arrived at the gate and did not show proof of vaccination. Apparently the leader of the group, a man from Mission, was swearing outside the gate saying “We have rights,” demanding they be let in.

A representative with the Giants said the man is known for organizing similar incidents. The Giants knew the group would be there and warned security and police beforehand, he said.

RCMP were on scene but it did not get violent.

The group eventually pushed their way past security and were seated in a section of bleachers away from others who did provide proof of vaccination.

The Giants’ representative said he was upset about the incident. He added that other unvaccinated folks were welcome to attend and were still able to watch the game from the outside of the gate where there is plenty of space with a full view of the field.

The game being played at the time was a peewee division semi-final game where the Chilliwack Giants White team went up against the North Langley Bears.

RELATED: Anti-vaccine protesters harass visitors outside Chilliwack brewery hosting NDP event

 

