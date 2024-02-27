Antlers, animal hides and ammo stolen from Fort St. John home: B.C. RCMP

Police say items represent ‘years of trophy hunts and fond memories to the family’

A cinnamon-coloured black bear hide and a grey-coloured wolf hide are among items stolen from a Fort St. John home on Feb. 9, 2024, RCMP say. (Fort St. John RCMP handout)

Thieves took off with a large collection of hunting trophies and ammunition after breaking into an abandoned property in northeastern B.C. earlier this month.

Fort St. John RCMP say they were called to a home in the 8200-block of 98 Street on Feb. 9, where they found a rear door kicked in and numerous possessions missing.

Among the items stolen were 14 mule deer and whitetail antlers, a cinnamon-coloured black bear hide, a grey-coloured wolf hide, a mountain sheep hide, a mountain goat hide and numerous boxes of .22 calibre ammunition. RCMP say the antlers were in a European mount style and attached to a metal wall mount stand.

“This collection represents years of trophy hunts and fond memories to the family,” Media Relations Officer Const. Chad Neustaeter said in a statement.

RCMP are asking anyone who saw something suspicious in the area on around Feb. 9 or who has since seen someone trying to sell antlers or hides to contact police.

