App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Residents in one B.C. community may smoke up to 28.2 cigarettes Wednesday

With a thick blanket of wildfire smoke covering many parts of the province, many people have begun to worry about the long-term health impacts of the haze.

But just how bad is it?

People living near Fort Saint James in the north-central area of B.C. will smoke 28 cigarettes Wednesday – even non-smokers.

That’s according to the app Sh**t! I Smoke, designed to convert air quality around the world to cigarette smoking.

The app, available in the App Store and Google Play, measures the air quality in daily cigarettes. The number is then shareable through social media.

According to the designer Amaury Martiny, the app was inspired by Berkeley Earth’s findings of the equivalence between air pollution and cigarette smoking. According to the app, the rule of thumb is one cigarette per day is the rough equivalent of a PM2.5 level of 22ug/m3 .

In a survey of regions around the province, people living near the Regional District of East Kootenay will smoke 4.4 cigarettes today. In the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island, residents will inhale 7.6 cigarettes. Garnering a ‘WTF!’ reaction, those living near the Fort Saint James Airport will smoke 28.2 cigarettes.

By comparison, in one of the most polluted cities in China – Xingtai – residents will smoke 2.8 cigarettes.

UPDATED: Fatal sewage-truck crash closes Malahat in both directions

Officials expect serious traffic delays after truck flipped

Stolen Search and Rescue dog harness found

The specialized harness was stolen at the Pet-A-Palooza festival on Saturday

Victoria group makes a pitch for 'Beer on the Beach'

Sunday picnic serves as protest to ease public drinking laws

Horses from Victoria Carriage Tours involved in second incident in three months

Witnesses: Horses veered into a parked vehicle, smashing windows, climbing onto roof with front hooves

Vehicle stolen in Oak Bay carjacking found

Oldsmobile Alero found Monday in restricted parking zone in Victoria

PHOTOS: Puppy love makes a splash at St. Ann's Academy

Puppies stampede, dive and do yoga at Victoria’s largest outdoor pet festival

Northern B.C. community evacuated to Yukon due to wildfire

Evacuees are being welcomed in Watson Lake, which itself has several fires burning in the area

Strong early-morning Oregon quake felt in parts of coastal B.C.

Data from the United States Geological Survey shows residents in Vancouver, Vancouver Island

Black Press to begin printing Victoria's Times Colonist newspaper

The operation will begin later this year at BP’s commercial printing plant on Vancouver Island

Smoke from wildfires could affect B.C. wine

Smoke taint could sour this years vintages if ash falls on grapes

Homeless former BCHL/NHL player in TSN documentary

Former Penticton Knights player Joe Murphy is the focus of a TSN original feature

More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

BC Coroners Service says that’s an average of four deaths per day

New app to help B.C.'s wildlife warriors

The BC Wildlife Federation released an updated version of the Conservation App

