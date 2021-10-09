Protesters sit chained to a tree stump at an anti-old-growth-logging blockade in Caycuse, B.C. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.A British Columbia Supreme judge has denied a forest company’s application to extend an injunction against blockades by people opposed to logging old-growth trees in the Fairy creek area of southern Vancouver Island.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne

Appeal court judge grants temporary injunction for logging company at Fairy Creek

Justice Sunni Stromberg-Stein cited economic harm to Teal Jones for granting the injunction

The injunction against protesters against old-growth logging at Fairy Creek has been temporarily reinstated by the B.C. Court of Appeal.

Justice Sunni Stromberg-Stein granted the temporary injunction for Teal Jones to prevent economic harm to the company. With the temporary injunction in place, Teal Jones hopes to winterize logging roads and harvest trees that have already been felled before the trees decompose.

The Rainforest Flying Squad, which has organized protest action against logging around the Fairy Creek watershed for over a year, has reinforced blockades since the injunction against their activities was lifted.

In September, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Douglas Thompson refused to extend the injunction against protesters, saying that the RCMP’s enforcement of the court injunction caused reputational harm to the court. In his decision, Thompson also recognized that rejecting the injunction could have severe economic impacts for Teal Jones.

Although the injunction was lifted, RCMP have remained in the area of Fairy Creek and have been arresting protesters engaged in criminal activity — primarily blocking roadways and preventing access to areas due to be logged. Over 1,100 arrests have been made at Fairy Creek since the protests began.

The protesters continue to oppose logging in the area despite a two-year deferral agreement reached by Pacheedaht, Ditidaht and Huu-ay-aht First Nations with the provincial government. Protesters say that ancient trees outside of the deferral area are still at risk of being logged and must be protected.

Teal Jones’ appeal of Justice Thompson’s decision is due to be heard by B.C. Court of Appeals on Nov. 15.

