Andrew Berry is appealing his conviction for his daughters’ murders. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Felicity Don)

Appeal for Oak Bay father who killed daughters cites 11 errors during trial

Andrew Berry was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6

Immediately after Andrew Berry was sentenced to life in prison Dec. 19, he appealed the conviction and the sentence, asking the courts for a new trial and a reduced period of parole ineligibility.

Berry was sentenced to 22 years in prison before being eligible for parole for the murders of his children, Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4, who were found stabbed to death in their beds in their home on Christmas Day in 2017.

Page one of Andrew Berry’s notice of appeal for both counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of his two daughters, Aubrey and Chloe. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Berry has maintained his innocence throughout court proceedings, testifying that he had gambling debts, and was attacked in his apartment the night the girls were murdered.

RELATED: VIDEO: Oak Bay father who killed daughters eligible for parole after 22 years

Supreme Court Justice Miriam Gropper called Berry’s alternate tale of owing money to a loan shark “completely fabricated” and “self-serving.”

The notice of appeal, filed by Berry’s lawyer Kevin McCullough, lays out 11 instances they say the trial judge erred in determining the sentence and conviction. The first point on the notice states the trial judge erred in admitting the statements Berry “allegedly made to first responders” at the crime scene.

RELATED: Adopted grandmother to murdered Oak Bay girls shares her grief

On Monday Gropper laid out the facts of the case that she found to have been proven beyond reasonable doubt and on which Berry would be sentenced. She found that when first responders first attended the murder scene at Berry’s apartment on Beach Drive, he uttered the words “kill me” and “leave me alone.” During the almost six month trial, paramedic Hayley Blackmore testified she heard Berry utter the word “kill” in a deadpan voice and asked all the paramedics in the suite to leave.

“I wasn’t sure if he said, ‘kill me’ or ‘I’m going to kill you’…” she told the courts.

Page two of Andrew Berry’s notice of appeal. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

The notice also states the trial judge erred “admitting subsequent statements” of Berry at the hospital both before and after he was detained under the Mental Health Act, along with permitting the Crown to “lead evidence from multiple witnesses” about Berry’s failure to ask about his dead children.

Some of the other reasons outlined on the notice of appeal include the failure to explain the distinction between murder and manslaughter and imposing a period of parole that was “excessive and unfit.”

To read more about this case visit oakbaynews.com/tag/andrew-berry.

-With files from Nina Grossman


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: One person dead as winter storm wreaks havoc on southern B.C. highways

Just Posted

It’s been one year since the ‘most destructive’ wind storm hit B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada meteorologist predicts more storms like it in future

West Shore RCMP arrest two suspects wanted for serious crimes

Police say there is no connection between the suspects

Victoria drug dealer granted ‘unusual appeal’: Judge deems fentanyl found was for personal use

Appeal reduces Dezmond White’s sentence from two years to just 90 days

$2.6M ice slab replacement to begin at Pearkes this spring

The concrete ice slab is past its life expectancy

MLA Adam Olsen named interim BC Green Party leader

Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Island, says election for new leader to begin in January

VIDEO: Oak Bay father who killed daughters eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Will you be travelling over the holidays?

Stockings hung by the fireplace, the smell of turkey wafting through the… Continue reading

UPDATE: One person dead as winter storm wreaks havoc on southern B.C. highways

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

B.C. bear feeding crackdown finds hundreds of human offenders

Garbage cans, fruit trees, pet food can be fatal attractions

Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of threatening Okanagan sex worker with firearm

Crown seeks two years in jail and 36 months probation for Sagmoen

Bylaw shuts down ‘Santa’s Village’ made by B.C. man for kids with autism

City cites wrong zoning and other problems, operator says proceeds went to autism school

B.C. doctor warns of inhaling non-medical nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, in recent case

A Richmond doctor says a 20-year-old woman came into his care suffering visual, auditory hallucinations

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

Most Read