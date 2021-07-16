Approximately $80,000 Oak Bay tennis court facelift to be finished by fall

Four courts in Carnarvon Park to be resurfaced this summer

While the issue already rallied back and forth during committee discussions, Oak Bay council rehashed the plan to repave four tennis courts in Carnarvon Park.

With a decision to move the adjacent pickleball courts to the lacrosse box, and revert those back into tennis courts, council had a look at resurfacing the other four adjacent courts as well.

The Carnarvon Park Master Plan would see those courts moved, but implementation is five to six years away, reiterated Coun. Hazel Braithwaite, who made the motion to approve council’s decision sitting as committee.

“For me, it becomes a safety issue,” she said, adding it provides an outdoor recreation opportunity not being used.

While agreeing the courts are needed, Coun. Andrew Appleton reiterated opposition to the work, suggesting there should have been a larger process to learn what the community sees as a priority for amenity updates.

RELATED: Oak Bay serves up facelift for tennis courts as pickleball on the move

Ultimately, council stuck to its original decision, with Appleton and Coun. Esther Paterson opposed.

Victoria Playco, the contractor resurfacing the Windsor Park tennis courts as well as moving the pickleball courts, provided an estimate of $74,125 plus GST. Staff also recommend the budget include a 20 per cent contingency given the age of the courts, with funds coming from the capital works reserve.

Playco said it could complete the work in late August or early September.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bayoak bay council