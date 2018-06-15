Arborists release ladybugs in bid to fight nature with nature

Oak Bay arborists are using nature’s foodchain to curb a rash of complaint calls they start to receive around this time of year.

Aphids are notoriously messy bugs, dropping sticky excretions all over vehicles parked on streets underneath boulevard trees. Ladybugs are being deployed to tackle the issue.

“This is one way to keep the infestation of aphids down, without having to use chemicals,” said Oak Bay Arborist Louis Burgess, as he walked down the street with a bag of ladybugs and a spray bottle of sugar water.

Fellow arborist Iain Macleod explains that a handful of ladybugs are put them in the crotch of each tree – about 20 for a smaller tree and 60 for a larger one. They are then sprayed with sugar water to keep their wings down and ensure they stay on that tree to hunt aphids.

The targeted trees are linden, birches, Red and Pin oaks, and various maples.