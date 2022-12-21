Arctic front brings icy cold air, halts transit across Greater Victoria

Buses remain stalled for second consecutive day as deep chill hits south Island

The signal says walk, but piles of icy snow say otherwise at the corner of Blanshard and Broughton in Victoria. Walking may be the only option for many residents as transit halted for a second consecutive day Dec. 21. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Buses remain idle Wednesday (Dec. 21) morning as a deep cold swept over Greater Victoria as a predicted Arctic outflow hit the region.

In the wake of significant snowfall, Victoria Transit alerted riders Tuesday service would be halted to 8 a.m. the next day.

“During this time, we will be sending out some test buses in an effort to assess road safety for our drivers and passengers,” the agency said in a statement.

Due to unsafe road conditions, buses in Greater Victoria and the Gulf Islands are halted with the next update expected at 9 a.m.

The expected Arctic front brought in a cold air mass to the south coast with temperatures dipping 10 C below seasonal norm with wind chill values approaching -20 C over the Greater Victoria and Southern Gulf Islands regions, according to Environment Canada.

The deep cold is expected to continue into Thursday with snow and rain returning Friday.

Environment Canada reminds residents to dress warm in layers and stay dry while covering as much exposed skin as possible to avoid frostbite.

