Ardmore Golf Course in North Saanich sold to Pauquachin First Nation

Pauquachin First Nation intends to keep it as a golf course

The Ardmore Golf Course in North Saanich, owned by the same family for decades, has been sold to the Pauquachin First Nation. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Ardmore Golf Course in North Saanich, owned by the same family for decades, has been sold to the Pauquachin First Nation.

The DuTemple family announced the sale through a news release on Thursday. The family has owned the golf course since Oct. 31, 1946, when it was purchased by George W. DuTemple.

According to the news release, the family said they could not be happier to return the property to the Pauquachin First Nation.

“We raise our hands to the DuTemple family for their respectful engagement with us in negotiating the purchase of the Ardmore Golf Course,” said Pauquachin Chief Rebecca David. “We are delighted to have the return of our land and we intend to carry on with the golf business.”

Current management at the golf course is expected to stay on.

“We look forward to working with our community on a long term vision for the property,” David said.

The golf course went up for sale in April 2018.

