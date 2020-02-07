The Ardmore Golf Course has been sold to Pauquachin First Nation. It has been owned by the DuTemple family since 1946. (Facebook/Ardmore Golf Course)

Ardmore Golf Course will be first business venture for Pauquachin First Nation

DuTemple family announces sale of long-time family owned golf course

The sale of Ardmore Golf Course to the Pauquachin First Nation marks that community’s first business venture as it seeks to develop economically.

“We’re very excited, this is very big for our Nation to be moving forward,” said Pauquachin First Nation Chief Rebecca David. “For the Nation, it’s good to acquire lands within our traditional territory but the milestone is that this is going to be our first business under our economic corporation.”

On Thursday, the DuTemple family – which has owned the property since Oct. 31, 1946, when it was purchased by George W. DuTemple – announced the sale through a news release. Teri DuTemple, president of the Ardmore Golf Course, said the decision to sell was a difficult one initially. The land went on the market in 2018, and DuTemple said the family realized once it was for sale to the public, they would have no control over what the buyers would do with it.

READ ALSO: Ardmore Golf Course in North Saanich up for sale

“We really wanted it to continue as a golf course,” DuTemple said, noting that members and staff members stressed about the uncertainty of Ardmore’s future.

Pauquachin First Nation plans to keep the golf course running, news that was received “wonderfully” according to DuTemple. Current Ardmore management is planning to stay on as well.

“The best news though was that it was going to the Nation,” DuTemple said.

She said that historically, Pauquachin First Nation has had good relationships with the DuTemple family that will lead to a smooth transition of ownership on March 1.

READ ALSO: Ardmore Golf Course in North Saanich sold to Pauquachin First Nation

DuTemple, who lived on the property herself while growing up, said it is time now to let the golf course go. Since family members are all at different stages in their lives, she’s not sure what’s next for them.

The Pauquachin First Nation, according to David, is happy with the deal.

“It’s a win-win situation for all of us around the table,” David said. “We’re looking forward to keeping the business going and viable.”

