Areas of the Island to be sprayed to curb population of invasive spongy moth

13 parts of the province will be sprayed with insecticide this spring

Invasive moths are establishing populations in various locations around B.C., so the province will be taking action in an attempt to eradicate the species.

Starting in the spring, the provincial government will be performing aerial sprays over 13 areas of B.C. to try to curb the growing population of spongy moths.

According to the Canadian Council on Invasive Species, spongy moths are native to Europe and were introduced to North America in 1869 as part of a failed silkworm breeding experiment. When the moths are feeding, they defoliate their host trees which makes the trees susceptible to attack from other insects and diseases.

The places being sprayed by the insecticide, called Foray 48b, include Nanaimo, Qualicum Beach, Salt Spring Island, Cowichan Bay, North Saanich, Esquimalt, Gorge-Tillicum, Belmont, Tsawwassen, Langley, Kamloops, West Kelowna and Cranbrook.

READ ALSO: These 3 pests with rising populations can decimate Vancouver Island foliage

According to an announcement from the province, the 2023 eradication program was successful in all areas except the Belmont-Colwood treatment area, which missed three treatments due to weather delays.

Those with questions or concerns will get a chance to participate in virtual information sessions held by the province in February, or they can call the spongy moth 24-hour information line at 1-866-917-5999.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo restaurant owner shares his massive moth discovery



bailey.seymour@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter