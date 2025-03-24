Arena staff recognized for helping save life of Vancouver Island hockey player

CPR and AED used to revive individual who suffered cardiac arrest in Parksville

Oceanside Place staff was recognized for helping a person who suffered a cardiac arrest during a drop-in hockey game at Howie Meeker Arena on March 11.

Tom Osborne, general manager of Recreation and Parks Services, related the incident at the Oceanside Services Committee meeting on March 13 where he commended the recreation staff for their quick action that save the life of the individual.

Staff responded when a player told the reception desk of the incident, as well as to an alarm set off when an automated external defibrillator (AED) was removed from its cabinet. CPR was successfully applied and the AED used before emergency medical services arrived.

"The recreation staff at Oceanside Place are well-trained on first aid as well as implementing the AED device," said Osborne. "I am very pleased to say that due to their actions and of the players on the ice, the individual was resuscitated and is in recovery."

The individual was taken to Nanaimo General Hospital and then sent to Victoria Hospital for further assessment.

"Obviously we should be very proud of our staff that we have and the process that we have in place," said Osborne. "Again, these are not first aid attendants. These are maintenance workers, front office reception staff, clerical staff."

Osborne read the names of the staff who were involved in helping the individual as a way of honouring them in a public setting.

"They all played different roles on the scene, everything from implementing the AED to ensuring the analyst is called and people are in a calm, safe place."

The individuals named are: Samantha Oliver, Darlene Humpherville, Jordan Newberry, Kathleen Richmond, Jodi Minton, Jennifer Hopewell, Ann-Marie Harvey, Kelly Valade, Dean Bull, John Marcellus and Colleen Jordan.

"This is the sixth time the AED has been deployed," said Osborne. "You always hope for a successful outcome but you give people a fighting chance in our recreation and community centres. And that's a really good news item and obviously as a general manager of the department I am very proud of our staff that we have working for us."

The Regional District of Nanaimo provides both certification and re-certification training for recreation services staff. The certificates are valid for three years.

AED training is also included in the first aid courses. AED is accessible in both arena rinks and also in the lobby of Oceanside Place.