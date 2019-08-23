The Saanich Archives are being moved out of the building and a damage assessment will be done soon. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Arenas, fitness centre ready for action after significant flood at Saanich recreation centre

Library branch, archives remain closed after Thursday night flood

Parts of the GR Pearkes Recreation centre in Saanich are ready to reopen for regular hours Saturday morning.

Crew worked to restore water to parts of the centre after a significant flood Thursday night.

The extent of any damage remains unknown as of Friday afternoon, the District of Saanich said in a statement. However, the Gold and Green arenas and the adjacent dressing rooms, lobby and some washrooms will reopen as will the field house, fitness centre Gardom Room, Ross Room, and the Flipside Teen Centre, for regular hours on Aug. 24 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saanich Archives, Centennial branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library and the Saanich Neighbourhood Place Hallway, fitness change rooms, fitness upper level washroom and the field house washrooms remain closed. Programs and rentals outside these areas will resume as scheduled Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Damage control underway as flood closes Saanich library, recreation centre


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cross-examination begins for Oak Bay dad accused of killing daughters
Next story
B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Just Posted

Cross-examination begins for Oak Bay dad accused of killing daughters

Andrew Berry is charged in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey in 2017

Arenas, fitness centre ready for action after significant flood at Saanich recreation centre

Library branch, archives remain closed after Thursday night flood

Camosun mechanical engineering project solve real-world problems

Showcase included projects that confound conventional wisdom, garner industry interest

Speculation tax forces sale of Oak Bay’s ‘Tulip House’

Bob and Jan Fleming selling their retirement home famous for its thousands of tulips

BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Large number of cruelty investigations, plus normal ‘kitten season’ to blame

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

Dog attacked by river otters, Penticton owner says

Marie Fletcher says her dog was pulled underwater by four river otters in the Penticton Channel

POLL: Should there be a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers?

We’ve all heard them, and most likely cursed them under our breath.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Fire damages Vancouver Island medical marijuana facility

Cannabis operation goes up in smoke

Wife charged in husband’s death in Sechelt

Karin Fischer has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Max

B.C. Hydro applies for rare cut in electricity rates next year

Province wrote off $1.1 billion debt to help reverse rate increase

Retired Vancouver Island teacher ‘Set for Life’ after $675K lottery win

Patrick Shannon plans to buy new sails for his sailboat

Most Read