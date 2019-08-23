Arenas, fitness centre ready for action after significant flood at Saanich recreation centre

The Saanich Archives are being moved out of the building and a damage assessment will be done soon. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Parts of the GR Pearkes Recreation centre in Saanich are ready to reopen for regular hours Saturday morning.

Crew worked to restore water to parts of the centre after a significant flood Thursday night.

The extent of any damage remains unknown as of Friday afternoon, the District of Saanich said in a statement. However, the Gold and Green arenas and the adjacent dressing rooms, lobby and some washrooms will reopen as will the field house, fitness centre Gardom Room, Ross Room, and the Flipside Teen Centre, for regular hours on Aug. 24 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saanich Archives, Centennial branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library and the Saanich Neighbourhood Place Hallway, fitness change rooms, fitness upper level washroom and the field house washrooms remain closed. Programs and rentals outside these areas will resume as scheduled Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Damage control underway as flood closes Saanich library, recreation centre



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter