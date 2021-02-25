Argument about physical distancing leads to stabbing in Nanaimo

A 50-year-old man was stabbed in an altercation that started with a disagreement about physical distancing. (File photo)

An argument about physical distancing led to a man being stabbed in front of his family.

RCMP say a 50-year-old man received “minor, non-life threatening injuries” in a stabbing in the parking lot of Port Place shopping centre in downtown Nanaimo. The incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, outside the Dollarama store.

Investigators say the victim was with his wife and daughter, who told the suspect he was standing too close and should maintain physical distancing.

“The suspect took exception to this comment and yelled some obscenities at her,” noted an RCMP press release.

When the victim moved toward the suspect he was struck with a metal coffee cup. A fight ensued between the two, ending with the stabbing. The suspect left on foot and a knife was recovered at the scene.

The victim was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital where he received treatment for his wounds.

About one hour after the incident, police received information the suspect was on Gabriola Island where RCMP officers attended his residence and arrested him without incident. He was transported to Nanaimo and turned over to Nanaimo RCMP.

The suspect has been released from custody and is slated to face a charge of assault with a weapon in court in Nanaimo in May.

