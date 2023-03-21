Armed suspect arrested after multiple assaults and robberies in downtown Victoria

A man has been arrested after Victoria police received reports that he assaulted and robbed multiple people at knifepoint.

People started calling VicPD at around 11:30 p.m. Friday (March 17) about a man chasing people with a knife downtown.

Every available officer responded and an officer found the suspect near the intersection of Yates and Vancouver streets. The officer says he drew his duty pistol and moved to arrest the man while issuing voice commands for the man to stop, but the suspect turned and fled. The officer chased after the man on foot and deployed his conducted energy weapon, which was ineffective. The officer then caught up to the suspect and tackled him to the ground.

Additional responding officers arrived and helped bring the man into custody. Officers say they recovered a knife during the arrest and then learned that the suspect robbed and assaulted three people at knifepoint and possibly stabbed a fourth victim.

The first victim reported that they were walking with a friend on Yates Street near Vancouver Street when they were approached by the suspect. They say the man held a knife to the victim’s throat, threatened to kill them and demanded money, but the victim’s friend called 911 and the man left the scene. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

A second victim was approached by the man in the 900-block of Yates Street. The victim reported that the man claimed to have stabbed two people, brandished a knife and demanded money. The suspect then moved the knife towards the victim, who took hold of the man’s hand and began to fight for control of the knife. The victim fled from the man and left their belongings behind. The man chased after the victim with the knife, but the victim was able to elude the suspect. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening laceration to their hand.

The suspect then quickly tackled another person to the ground in the area of View and Blanshard streets. The victim says they were robbed at knifepoint. A witness intervened, which caused the suspect to leave the area with the victim’s belongings. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, police spoke with another victim who says they were in the area at the time and suffered non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest. Officers are investigating to see if the suspect is also responsible for this incident.

Police say the suspect had an outstanding arrest warrant and was violating a court-ordered condition not to possess knives.

The suspect was held for court and faces a series of recommended charges including multiple charges for assault with a weapon and robbery, obstruction of a police officer and breaching court-ordered conditions.

These incidents remain under investigation.

A taxi driver and a Victoria police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a collision at Cook and Yates streets, while the officers were responding to the reports about the armed man.

The officer and taxi driver were taken to hospital, where they were treated and released.

The taxi and two VicPD vehicles were damaged during the crash.

The intersection was closed for several hours and the cause of the collision is under investigation.

