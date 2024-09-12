Arraignment hearing set for man accused of Lumby woman's murder

Man accused of murdering former wife to have arraignment hearing

WARNING: this article contains content related to domestic violence (gender-based violence), which may be distressing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised. If you or someone you know has been harmed by domestic violence (gender-based violence), contact Archway Society for Domestic Peace at 250-542-1122 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week).

The ex-husband of a murdered Lumby woman sat facing the camera from his correctional facility as his latest court matter played out.

Vitali Stefanski is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tatjana Stefanski, whose body was found outside the village on April 14, a day after she was allegedly abducted.

Stefanski had his matter put over by mutual consent of Crown counsel and his lawyer, Tony Lagemaat, for two weeks. On Sept. 25, an arraignment hearing has been scheduled where the accused can elect trial in Provincial Court with judge alone; Supreme Court with judge alone; or Supreme Court with judge and jury.

He could also enter a guilty plea at the time.

Fear and anger rippled through Lumby and beyond after a suspect in Tatjana's death was released from custody with conditions shortly after her body was discovered in a rural location near the community.

Stefanski has been in custody since May 31.