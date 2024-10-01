Arrest made after man found dead in Ditidaht home on Island's west coast

“The families of those involved are asking for gentleness and kindness"

A man was arrested shortly after another man was found dead in a residence on Ditidaht First Nations’ lands on Sept. 28.

Police were called to the scene just before 7 a.m. and other support units from the RCMP were called in to assist, including the Emergency Response Team.

The suspect was arrested without further incident and the police have indicated that the death is an isolated incident and they don’t think there is any further risk to the general public.

Judi Thomas, the Ditidaht First Nations’ chief councillor, said in a statement on Sept. 28 that the RCMP have the situation under control and the police will be in the community for a couple more days as the investigation continues.

She asked that, as a precaution on Saturday, all community members stay indoors that day, keep their windows closed and allow the RCMP to carry out their duties to ensure the safety of everyone.

“The families of those involved are asking for gentleness and kindness as we seek the truth, together as one,” Thomas said. “Out of respect for the families and loved ones, no names will be released at this time. Community health support services will be available over the next few days to assist anyone in need. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones affected during this incredibly difficult time.”

Thomas asked band members to stay clear of the field in the community to allow RCMP helicopters to land, if and when needed.

“Please know that food is being prepared for the community to come together and offer mutual support once it safe,” she said on Saturday. “We ask for your strength and unity as we navigate through this together.”