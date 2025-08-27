 Skip to content
Arrest made at scene of Aug. 25 Okanagan wildfire: RCMP

The fire started below Penticton's Sendero Canyon subdevelopment and is deemed to be suspicious in nature
Brennan Phillips
This photo from the southwest corner of the Aug. 25 fire looks north towards the Ridgedale Trail from Sendero Canyon, where a wildfire scorched around a hectare of steep hillside terrain.BC Wildfire Service

One person was taken into custody at the scene of a wildfire that threatened homes in Penticton's Sendero Canyon subdevelopment on Aug. 25.

At the time, the BC Wildfire Service noted the fire was human caused, but no specific details were released as to the cause.

According to a press release issued by the Penticton RCMP on Aug. 27, the fire is being treated as suspicious and is under investigation.

One man was arrested at the scene is believed to be associated with the fire, according to the RCMP.

“The RCMP would like to thank the City of Penticton by-law Officers who initially observed and immediately reported the fire, along with the Fire Department, whose quick actions prevented the fire from causing further damage to the community,” said Supt. Beth McAndie, Penticton RCMP Detachment Commander.

The fire started at around 9:20 a.m. in a green belt near Ridgedale Avenue, east of the city's water treatment plant.

Smoke from the fire was visible across the valley and throughout the city, as the Penticton Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service responded.

Crews worked from both Sendero Canyon and below the subdivision to contain the fire.

Helicopters were also deployed to drop water on the steep hillsides.

After close to three hours, the fire was considered under control by the BCWS.

By the time the fire was contained, it had grown to cover an area of over a hectare.

According to the RCMP there were no injuries or significant property damage as a result of the fire.

The investigation remains open and anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP through their non-emergency line at 250-492-4300.

 

