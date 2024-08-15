Arrest made following axe attack on vehicle near Cumberland

Man charged with mischief, assault with a weapon in connection with Aug. 6 incident

The Comox Valley RCMP have made an arrest in connection with a smashed car windshield near Cumberland last week.

On August 9, the RCMP identified and arrested 33-year-old Kaj Peterson of Cumberland in connection with the incident. Peterson was held for court, and charged with mischief and assault with a weapon.

Peterson was since released pending his next court appearance on Aug. 29.

On Aug. 6, a woman was camping in her vehicle near Comox Lake when an unknown man pulled up in a vehicle in front of her and struck her windshield with an axe. The man returned to his vehicle and continued towards Comox Lake.

The investigation is ongoing.