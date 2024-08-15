 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Arrest made following axe attack on vehicle near Cumberland

Man charged with mischief, assault with a weapon in connection with Aug. 6 incident
Marc Kitteringham
Marc Kitteringham
30101351_web1_1900713-CVR-RCMP-brfs
Comox Valley RCMP. File photo

The Comox Valley RCMP have made an arrest in connection with a smashed car windshield near Cumberland last week.

On August 9, the RCMP identified and arrested 33-year-old Kaj Peterson of Cumberland in connection with the incident. Peterson was held for court, and charged with mischief and assault with a weapon.

Peterson was since released pending his next court appearance on Aug. 29.

On Aug. 6, a woman was camping in her vehicle near Comox Lake when an unknown man pulled up in a vehicle in front of her and struck her windshield with an axe. The man returned to his vehicle and continued towards Comox Lake.

The investigation is ongoing.

Marc Kitteringham

About the Author: Marc Kitteringham

I joined Black press in early 2020, writing about the environment, housing, local government and more.
Read more