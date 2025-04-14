Arrest made in connection to B.C. hockey game where fan airhorn use turned violent

Argument over an air horn escalated into fight, leaving Fruitvale man with serious injuries.

An arrest has been made in an assault on a man at a hockey game that left one man with severe head injuries.

RCMP announced a Grand Forks, B.C., man was arrested and is facing an aggravated assault charge after a fight broke out during a KIJHL playoff game between the Grand Forks Border Bruins and the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

A news release stated a 57-year-old suspect turned himself in at the Trail RCMP detachment on April 8. He was arrested and released with a promise to appear in court in June.

No name was given at the time.

The arrest stems from a playoff game at Fruitvale's Beaver Valley Arena on March 18 involving a spectator using an air horn.

An argument ensured, escalating into a physical fight resulting in one man being thrown to the ground and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was taken by ambulance to hospital for immediate medical attention for a concussion and tendon injuries to his legs

Police sought the public’s help in identifying a person of interest, releasing security camera images.