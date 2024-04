An arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Brandon Lee Dehaas

An arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Brandon Lee Dehaas.

Dehaas is wanted for criminal harassment and multiple counts of failure to comply with his probation. He is approximately 5’8” tall with short dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

He may be travelling between the Comox Valley and Port Alberni.

Contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 if you have any information about Brandon Dehaas’ whereabouts. Should anyone see him, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.