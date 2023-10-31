Arrested for trafficking, man goes back out on street, gets arrested again

Campbell River RCMP seize drugs and cash from suspect twice in eight days

A man arrested for drug trafficking by Campbell River RCMP resumed doing business after being released and was arrested a second time days later.

On Oct. 18, members of the Campbell River RCMP’s Street Crime Unit with the assistance of the Major Crime Unit arrested a 27-year-old man from Richmond, in a parking lot off of Merecroft Road after an investigation lead police to believe he was involved in drug trafficking.

According to RCMP media relations officer Maury Tyre, ten grams of fentanyl, five grams of crack, two grams of cocaine, almost two grams of methamphetamine and 64 dilaudid pills along with $845 in cash were seized from the individual. The man’s car was also seized as offence-related property. Following his arrest, the alleged drug trafficker was released with a future court date.

Further investigation quickly revealed that the man did not leave Campbell River following his arrest and he continued to sell drugs around the community. On Oct. 26, the Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant on a hotel room being used by the suspect.

A further 19 grams of Fentanyl, 34 grams of crack, almost eight grams of cocaine, seven grams of methamphetamine and 693 dilaudid pills were seized from the hotel room along with an additional $8,400 in cash. A truck was also seized as offence related property.

The man was released on conditions not to be found in Campbell River.

Numerous charges of possession for the purposes of trafficking are being recommended for the male who has a first court appearance in January, 2024.

If you have information regarding ongoing illegal activity in Campbell River, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

