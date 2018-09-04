Police have determined the fire at the Hornby Island school is now suspicious in nature. Photo by Shelia Morissette/Twitter. A charge of arson has now been laid in the fire at the Hornby Island Community School. Photo by Shelia Morissette/Twitter.

Arson charge laid in Hornby Island school fire

25-year-old male makes first court appearance

One person has been charged with arson in relation to a fire at the Hornby Island Community School.

According to Const. Monika Terragni, media relations spokesperson at the Comox Valley RCMP, a 25-year-old male was charged in relation to the incident on Aug. 26, which destroyed a large part of the school. The suspect, whose name is under a publication ban, made his first court appearance Tuesday, Sept. 4 in Courtenay.

The accused had a judicial interim release (bail) hearing at Courtenay provincial court Tuesday afternoon and was granted a release.

Last week, Comox Valley RCMP confirmed the fire was suspicious in nature and they identified a person of interest in connection.

School District 71 Superintendent Dean Lindquist did not comment on the arrest itself, saying the focus of the school district has always been ensuring the needs of the displaced students are met.

“Our priority has been and will continue to be on taking care of our students and supporting the families and the community,” he said in a written statement. “Our first order of business was to find a suitable short-term location immediately so that students would not be delayed in starting their school year (Tuesday).”

A short-term solution for the students was reached last week.

“On Aug. 30th, we met on Hornby Island with parents and members of the community to discuss our immediate plan to deliver education programs at Tribune Bay Outdoor Education Centre and share with the public the options we are developing for the short and long term, thereafter.

“In the days and weeks ahead, we will continue our contingency planning to ensure the continuity of educational programs for students on Hornby Island. As the plan develops and decisions are made, we will notify parents/guardians and the community immediately, sharing details of the next steps.”

Comments are closed

Previous story
Teenager sent to hospital in Saanich following collision
Next story
Worst may be over for ‘B.C.’s worst fire season’

Just Posted

Arson charge laid in Hornby Island school fire

25-year-old male makes first court appearance

Victoria area teen injured at party marking new school year

Oak Bay’s school liaison officer will reach out to at least two schools involved in incident.

Affordable housing needs mandated policy: Victoria, Esquimalt councillors

Councillors Loveday, Liberchuk proposing policies to preserve low-cost housing stock

Sooke police on scene of motorcycle accident near EMCS

The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown

Victoria parents push for crosswalk safety with jungle-themed paint

Crosswalk used by George Jay elementary students sits on a busy Bay Street intersection

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing its Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

Teenager sent to hospital in Saanich following collision

The first day of the new school year for a Saanich teenager… Continue reading

VIDEO: Ailing orca J50 gets 2nd dart of antibiotics by B.C. vet

‘She still looks very, very thin,’ said Dr. Martin Haulena, a Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian

Worst may be over for ‘B.C.’s worst fire season’

Cooling temps and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.

Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

Suspected human-caused fire reaches 200 hectares in ecological reserve

Wildfire burning on East Redonda Island

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

Most Read