Arson suspect whose pants caught on fire sought by B.C. RCMP

Richmond RCMP say the suspect was wearing a dark, long-sleeved crew neck shirt 'charred' pants

RCMP is looking to identify two arson suspects – one whose pants caught on fire while he allegedly tried to light and object on fire at a Richmond business in April.

Richmond RCMP were called to a business in the 2600-block of Simpson Road on April 24 after an alarm went off, according to a news release Wednesday (July 3). When officers arrived they found a broken window and a small fire directly in front of it.

Police say there was evidence to show the fire had been intentionally set.

Video surveillance showed two men wearing masks had approached the business on foot and then smashed a window and lit an object on fire.

However, while lighting the fire, one of the suspect's pants caught on fire and "despite efforts of both suspects, the pants continued to burn." During that, his mask came off.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 40 to 50 years old, with a medium build and slicked back, long, dirty blonde hair. He was wearing a dark, long-sleeved crew neck shirt and a "charred" beige or tan pants.

Richmond RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Adriana O'Malley said that based on the nature of the fire, "there's a high probability that this suspect sustained injuries to his lower body."

The second suspect is described to be tanned or have a medium complexion, in his late 20s to 30s, with an athletic build. He was wearing a dark-coloured balaclava, dark-coloured joggers with blue stripes down the sides, dark-coloured gloved, a hoody and Nike Jordan high tops.

Police say both suspecs left the area on foot. One headed north on Simpson Road, while the other went east along the railroad tracks.