ArtSea turns a municipal art-off into into a symbol of collaboration

Three Peninsula councils go head to head, end up in patchwork of community

The councillors and mayor work on their puzzle pieces at ArtSea gallery in Tulista Park. (From left) North Saanich Councillor Celia Stock, North Saanich Mayor Geoff Orr, Sidney Councillor Barbara Fallot, North Saanich Councillor Brett Smyth and a member of the public.

An art-off between Saanich Peninsula councillors seems to have unwittingly developed into a symbol of collaboration.

ArtSea gallery in Tulista Park were hosting an art event, March 28, encouraging members of the public to draw on and colour a large paper puzzle piece that was then added to their puzzle wall mosaic.

The event was such a success ArtSea decided to extend it.

“It was supposed to end but we’ve decided to continue through the summer. People can create their own puzzle pieces,” says ArtSea Communications Coordinator Kirsten Norris.

The event attracted representatives from the three Peninsula municipalities who had challenged each other to come up with the best and highest number of puzzle pieces, in a private competition.

Having thrown down the gauntlet, Sidney councillor Barbara Fallot was on home turf and Central Saanich was represented by Coun. Bob Thompson. Mayor Geoff Orr and Couns. Celia Stock and Brett Smyth repped North Saanich in the art-off.

However, in what ended up as “a huge collaboration,” the council officials worked side-by-side creating their art and the different pieces melted away as they locked together on the mural wall, making who-did-what difficult to distinguish.

For more information about creating your own puzzle piece for the wall, visit them in Tulista Park or click on artsea.ca or their facebook page.



