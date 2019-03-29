The councillors and mayor work on their puzzle pieces at ArtSea gallery in Tulista Park. (From left) North Saanich Councillor Celia Stock, North Saanich Mayor Geoff Orr, Sidney Councillor Barbara Fallot, North Saanich Councillor Brett Smyth and a member of the public.

ArtSea turns a municipal art-off into into a symbol of collaboration

Three Peninsula councils go head to head, end up in patchwork of community

An art-off between Saanich Peninsula councillors seems to have unwittingly developed into a symbol of collaboration.

ArtSea gallery in Tulista Park were hosting an art event, March 28, encouraging members of the public to draw on and colour a large paper puzzle piece that was then added to their puzzle wall mosaic.

The event was such a success ArtSea decided to extend it.

ALSO READ: Sidney photographer nominated for national prize

“It was supposed to end but we’ve decided to continue through the summer. People can create their own puzzle pieces,” says ArtSea Communications Coordinator Kirsten Norris.

The event attracted representatives from the three Peninsula municipalities who had challenged each other to come up with the best and highest number of puzzle pieces, in a private competition.

Having thrown down the gauntlet, Sidney councillor Barbara Fallot was on home turf and Central Saanich was represented by Coun. Bob Thompson. Mayor Geoff Orr and Couns. Celia Stock and Brett Smyth repped North Saanich in the art-off.

ALSO READ: Erin Costelo sings in Sidney as part of world tour

However, in what ended up as “a huge collaboration,” the council officials worked side-by-side creating their art and the different pieces melted away as they locked together on the mural wall, making who-did-what difficult to distinguish.

For more information about creating your own puzzle piece for the wall, visit them in Tulista Park or click on artsea.ca or their facebook page.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island
Next story
B.C. needs to update laws to protect pets from dying in snare traps: Animal activists

Just Posted

‘CSI for wildlife’: eDNA detects endangered frog near Lillooet

Resulting in tripling of the known range of the species

Pop-up beer garden pours in Centennial Square

Beer truck features 12 drinks on tap

Peninsula the launching pad for explosion of women’s sporting talent

Steady stream of female athletes have come out of Saanich Peninsula last few years

Victoria cannabis dispensary comes to display agreement with heritage committee

The Original Farm on Douglas Street had faced conflicting needs between the province and the city

Esquimalt boasts gigantic garage sale set for Saturday

Hundreds of vendors expected at the largest garage sale yet

Two-legged B.C. dog gets prosthetic leg

GoFundMe campaign raised more than $4,400 for Iranian-born Roo

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. needs to update laws to protect pets from dying in snare traps: Animal activists

The Fur-Bearers advocate for new rules on setting traps near public areas

Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

ICBC claims to move out of courtroom as of April 1

The reforms take effect on Monday, in addition a new injury cap on pain and suffering payouts

B.C. First Nation installs surveillance cameras in battle against illegal dumpers

The Penticton Indian Band is getting tough with illegal dumpers following incident Saturday night

Most Read